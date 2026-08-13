Where Conservatives Go To Win

AT CPI, WE TRAIN, EQUIP, AND UNITE CONSERVATIVE LEADERS IN WASHINGTON AND ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

I started CPI to be a bulwark against the Swamp and a support system for conservatives looking to do the right thing.

- Jim DeMint Former Congressman & Senator

At CPI, We Are About Action

Everything we do is designed to deliver real, tangible results for the Conservative movement. Our team trains, equips, and unites conservative leaders in Washington and across the country to take ground and win.

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CPI is focused on changing how Washington works. We go beyond theory to teach the skills and knowledge conservatives need to be anti-Swamp.

- Rachel Bovard, Vice President of Programs

News & Events

The latest interviews, podcasts, op-eds, and events from the CPI team.

COMPASS: Suppressing the Suppressor Rules

08/13/2026
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COMPASS: Confirmation and Contempt

08/07/2026
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COMPASS: Fauci Files

07/30/2026
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CPI Network& Partners

CPI provides support to conservatives across the country who understand that the integrity of our elections is vital to saving our Constitutional Republic.

- Cleta MitchellSenior Legal Fellow