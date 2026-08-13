Where Conservatives Go To Win
AT CPI, WE TRAIN, EQUIP, AND UNITE CONSERVATIVE LEADERS IN WASHINGTON AND ACROSS THE COUNTRY.
I started CPI to be a bulwark against the Swamp and a support system for conservatives looking to do the right thing.
At CPI, We Are About Action
Everything we do is designed to deliver real, tangible results for the Conservative movement. Our team trains, equips, and unites conservative leaders in Washington and across the country to take ground and win.
Join Us
Are you ready to make a difference? Lock arms with conservative leaders across the country by making a tax-deductible donation to the Conservative Partnership Institute today. Sign-up to receive the latest CPI news and stay informed about opportunities to partner with us in your area.
CPI is focused on changing how Washington works. We go beyond theory to teach the skills and knowledge conservatives need to be anti-Swamp.
News & Events
The latest interviews, podcasts, op-eds, and events from the CPI team.
CPI provides support to conservatives across the country who understand that the integrity of our elections is vital to saving our Constitutional Republic.